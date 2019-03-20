Can the Giants win after dealing Odell?

The NFL world was shocked last week when the New York Giants agreed to trade wide receiver Odell Beckham to the Cleveland Browns for picks and safety Jabrill Peppers. Once sought out as the laughing stock of the league, the Browns are now considered to be contenders in the AFC thanks to the acquisition of Beckham.

"We all understand the magnitude of his ability." GM John Dorsey on Odell Beckham Jr. trade » https://t.co/NUSCGtWmWM pic.twitter.com/91VPZ03bL1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 15, 2019

On the other side, the Giants were questioned for their move and look to be heading toward a rebuild. However, that’s not the case according to Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. According to Gettleman, he has a plan for the Giants.

The Right Move?

Beckham is regarded as one of the best receivers in the game, so trading someone of his talent will be questioned. More times than not, you want a player like Beckham on your roster.

However, in Gettleman’s case, he thought shipping Beckham to the Giants was the right move for the franchise.

Solely talking football, is this the right move for the Giants? It was a head-scratching move, but time will tell if it was for the best for the Giants.

Plan in Place

When a team makes a move with such magnitude as the Giants did, you would hope they have a plan in place. According the Gettleman, the Giants have just that. However, it will be a wait-and-see approach.

Gettleman’s plan could include an aggressive NFL Draft for the Giants. Already holding the sixth overall pick after finishing the season 5-11, the Giants added another first-round pick in the Beckham deal. Picking at No. 17 in the first round as well gives the Giants plenty of options on draft night.

The team has been linked Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the sixth overall pick. Could that be Gettleman’s plan to keep the Giants afloat?

We’ll have to wait till draft night and the conclusion of free agency to see their plan.

Can the Giants Win in 2019?

After trading a superstar like Beckham, the pressure is on the Giants to perform. If the Giants were to have another letdown in 2019, people will likely point to them sending Beckham to the Browns as a main reason.

Regardless of the scrutiny of the trade, the Giants still believe they can win in 2019 while they build.

There’s been plenty of turnover on the Giants roster heading into the 2019 season. Time will tell if the moves made by their front office will pan out.

However, there’s no denying the Giants will miss No. 13 making big plays for their offense.