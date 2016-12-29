Home / College Football / Scarlett Ready for Hawkeyes
Nov 12, 2016; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators running back Jordan Scarlett (25) and teammates runs out of the tunnel before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks and at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators running back Jordan Scarlett (25) and teammates runs out of the tunnel before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks and at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Scarlett Ready for Hawkeyes

Charlie Jordan December 29, 2016 College Football, Feature Sports News, Gator Football, SEC 9 Views

At the beginning of Florida’s 2016 season, Jordan Scarlett was one of five tailbacks contending for playing time in the backfield. Along with Scarlett – Mark Thompson, Mark Herndon, Jordan Cronkrite, and Lamical Perine all had opportunities to showcase their talents this fall.

Now, as Florida (8-4) prepares for their Outback Bowl season finale against the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4), Scarlett has solidified himself as the Gators’ premier back.

With one of the best defenses in the country serving as a stark contrast, Florida’s offensive woes are uncharacteristic of the program. Despite adversity in the form of team injuries and intense competition, Scarlett has served as a silver lining in an otherwise bleak offensive effort.

Scarlett was the only running back to surpass 100 rushing yards against LSU this season.

Scarlett says offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier “calls good plays”, but the actual execution of his gameplan has been lacking. As for whatever is holding the offense back, Scarlett blames the small details, but said that the unit will be “really great” if they focus on Iowa to end the season.

Part of Florida’s problem? The dreaded injury bug.

Two of Florida’s losses have come in the past four games, a span when Florida was missing an average of ten starters in each contest. Roughly 30 percent of UF’s roster is injured, and throughout this season, the Gators had an average of 5.2 starters missing games due to injury.

Scarlett has played well despite a depleted offensive line, and this year he tied fellow Gators Kelvin Taylor (2015) and Tim Tebow (2009) by rushing for touchdowns in six consecutive games, the most since Percy Harvin finished the 2008 season with seven.

“I’ve been working a long time…I was just waiting on my opportunity, and I told myself ‘every time I get the ball, I’ll just try the best that I can.'” Scarlett said. The strategy has worked thus far: Scarlett is averaging  66.2 rushing yards per game, nearly twice as many as UF’s next leading rusher, true freshman Lamical Perine (33.5).

The running game will be important if Florida intends on beating Iowa. Florida has averaged 172.8 rushing yards in their eight wins, and only 44.0 rushing yards in their four losses.

The Outback Bowl kicks off at 1 PM on January 2nd from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Tags

About Charlie Jordan

I'm a senior studying Political Science at the University of Florida. Multimedia Sports Reporter for ESPN Gainesville 95.3 and WUFT - Passionate about life, sports, and fitness.

Check Also

hi-res-454230113-the-auburn-tigers-hold-up-the-sec-sign-in-celebration_crop_north

SEC Bowl Previews: From Auburn to Vanderbilt

A whopping 11 out of 14 SEC teams are going bowling this year, ranging from …

© 2016 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties