Home / College Basketball / Gator Men’s Hoops Opens SEC Play With Win Over Arkansas
screen-shot-2016-11-25-at-6-04-21-pm

Gator Men’s Hoops Opens SEC Play With Win Over Arkansas

Cierra Clark December 30, 2016 College Basketball, Feature Sports News, Gator Men's Basketball, SEC 5 Views

The 25th ranked Florida men’s basketball team opened SEC play on the road at 11-1 Arkansas Thursday night and the Gators come away with an 81-72 win.

This was a somewhat of a homecoming for Justin Leon and KeVaughn Allen, two Gators that hail from Arkansas. The crowd didn’t seem to be huge fans of Allen, Florida’s leading scorer who was booed every time he touched the ball.  Allen in high school was highly recruited in his home state as a three time Arkansas state champion and Player of the Year but he upset fans when he decided to continue his basketball career at Florida. Allen however, used that as motivation.  At halftime he had 15 points on the board for the Orange and Blue and he led all UF scorers with 21 total points on the night.

Allen went 7-for-16 from the floor, and 5-for-9 from the beyond the arc.

“I really wasn’t paying attention to the crowd. I just came in with the right mindset, not worrying about the fans or how many times we played,” Allen said.

“KeVaughn is as steady as a kid as I’ve ever coached. He’s as even-keeled as any player, as calm, as laid back on the court and off the court. He’s not a guy who gets easily rattled, “ added Florida basketball coach Mike White.

Devin Robinson was another player on fire for the Gators. At halftime Robinson was also in double figures with 10 points and he ended up with 17 points for the Gators. He also grabbed seven rebounds, blocked three shots, and hit six of his 11 field goals.

“We haven’t had a big road win the last couple years, so it’s good to come in here play well and come out victorious,” Robinson said.

Kevarrius Hayes started for the Gators in his third straight game at the center position, but John Egbunu did play despite missing the last two games due to a hamstring injury. They had a total of 16 points and seven rebounds.

Kasey Hill shot 50 percent from the floor in the second half. The senior point guard also added 10 points and six assists for the Gators.

Arkansas was led by Daryl Macon with 22 points.

Up next, the Gators return back to Gainesville and will Ole Miss on January 3rd.

About Cierra Clark

Check Also

Jan 23, 2016; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Southeastern conference commissioner Greg Sankey holds the College Football Playoff trophy with Alabama running back Derrick Henry (2) and head coach Nick Saban during a presentation to celebrate the victory in the CFP National Championship game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Apr 4, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; NBA former player Michael Jordan looks on during the first half between the Villanova Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

USATSI_9029799_168381752_lowres

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

July 24, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USA guard Kevin Durant shoots against China in the first half during an exhibition basketball game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

USATSI_9113793_168381752_lowres

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr. (20) and catcher Luke Maile (46) and third baseman Evan Longoria (3) and second baseman Logan Forsythe (11) and second baseman Tim Beckham (1) Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Jul 16, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (26) throws a pitch against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Turner Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Jul 19, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher A.J. Ramos (44) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) celebrate a win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Marlins defeated the Phillies 2-1 in 10 innings. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Jul 20, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Tim Beckham (1) doubles in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The Rays defeated the Rockies 11-3. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

Jul 19, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher George Kontos (70) hangs onto the ball after tagging out Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (50) during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Dec 31, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware (10) during the second quarter of the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

Dec 29, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; LSU Tigers running back Leonard Fournette (7) holds the MVP Texas Bowl trophy after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 56-27 at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Jul 14, 2016; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp speaks to media during SEC media day at Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Wynfrey Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Jul 14, 2016; Ayrshire, SCT;Phil Mickelson (USA) hits his second shot from the 18th fairway during the first round round of the 145th Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon Golf Club - Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

USATSI_9382528_168381752_lowres

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Jul 10, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Brad Miller (13) bats during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

Jul 12, 2016; Ayrshire, SCT; Jason Day plays from the 3rd tee during a practice round for the 145th Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon Golf Club - Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Social Media Sports

FEATURE: Sports and the Social Media Revolution

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram: Everyone has at least one of them and, if you’re a …

© 2016 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties