Coming In Strong To USF

Former Texas head coach Charlie Strong is looking to continue to build up the University of South Florida’s football program. Yet to coach a down for the team, Strong has already noticed he has a good foundation to build on.

Signs of a Bright Future for the Bulls

Taking over a program he believes has all the tools to win, along with having the opportunity to coach in the state Florida were big factors in choosing to coach at USF. Strong believes he has many recruiting opportunities in Florida and hopes to bring more talent to the program.

After watching his new team beat South Carolina in overtime in the Birmingham Bowl, Strong was very impressed. One player that really stood out for him talent-wise was quarterback Quinton Flowers.

New #USF coach Charlie Strong with a postgame hug for Quinton Flowers. pic.twitter.com/fLrfl9TYIY — Jeff Odom (@jeffodom) December 29, 2016

The Bulls finished the year with a five game winning streak and had a record of 11-2 for the season.

The Building Process

On top of building on what the program already has by recruiting top players, Strong is also looking to bring in help in the form of other coaches. Thus far, he has brought with him former Texas coaches Sterlin Gilbert (offensive coordinator) and Matt Mattox (offensive line coach). Strong has also added former FAU cornerback coach Corey Bell, who is considered a top recruiter for South Florida prospects.

It’s no doubt that Strong is trying to bring in talent from Florida to help him. Only time will tell just how successful he’ll be in doing so.