Heat Fall in First of Six-Game Road Series

Tuesday night’s 90-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns (11-25) marked the Miami Heat’s (10-26) sixth straight loss. It also marked the Heat’s 26th loss of the season.

A few wins for the Heat are crucial right now. Unfortunately, Miami is only one game in on a six-game road swing. What’s wrong with that?

Well, on the road this season the Heat are 5-13.

Recap

Both the Heat and Suns came into Tuesday night’s game off losses–Phoenix losing to the Clippers 109-98 the night before.

However, the Suns outperformed them in this game almost every way.

Phoenix held Miami to only 28 defensive rebounds, while they pulled down 36. The Suns outdid the Heat in assists as well, recording for 21 to the Heat’s 18.

Miami did have one more steal than Phoenix’s seven, and only had 12 turnovers to the Sun’s 18.

Phoenix guard Devin Booker led both teams in points, with 27. For the Heat, it was Goran Dragic who led in points with 24. Dragic also led both teams in assists, with nine. Other key players of the night include Miami Heat center Willie Reed who went up for 18 rebounds, two short of Suns center Tyson Chandler who led the game with 20 rebounds.

Miami head coach Eric Spoelstra expected more from his team during the second half.

Rocky Road to Redemption

The Heat’s loss to Phoenix was only the first game of a six-game road series. Miami still has to face off against the Sacramento Kings (15-19), Los Angeles Lakers (13-25), Los Angeles Clippers (23-14), Golden State Warriors (30-5), and Milwaukee Bucks (17-16).

Who's staying up late tonight?? It's Game Day in the capital city of California! pic.twitter.com/KnZtEg23Ta — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 4, 2017

Miami already played the Bucks, Clippers, and the Lakers this season. The Heat defeated both the Bucks (96-73) and the Lakers (115-107). They fell to the Clippers in the middle of December, 102-98.

Up next, the Heat take on the Kings, a team they beat earlier this year in overtime 108-96. Dragic led his team that game with 25 points and eight assists.

Miami takes the court against the Kings Wednesday night at 10:30 pm.