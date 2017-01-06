Florida Gator Caleb Brantley Declares for NFL Draft

Yet another Florida Gator football player has declared for the NFL draft. Defensive linebacker Caleb Brantley will forego his senior season to pursue his professional career. Brantley made this announcement today in a SEC Country article.

https://t.co/DlnmxWNYhe Thank You Gator Nation 🙏🏾 — Caleb Brantley (@RichYungg57) January 6, 2017

Overcoming Adversity

Having the opportunity to pursue a professional football career wasn’t always in the cards for Caleb Brantley. Brantley was hit hard with adversity throughout his childhood. He grew up in a less-than-ideal living situation and was handed a fair share of family struggles. However, his escape from many of these obstacles would come through being on the field. He finally got the chance to play football in seventh grade, and would eventually find his talent taking him all the way to The Swamp. After three seasons at the University of Florida, Brantley says the university has not only improved his talent on the field; he feels being a part of the Gator Nation has changed his character for the better.

Brantley’s Breakthrough Moment

In his piece for SEC Country, Brantley discussed one of his favorite moments from this season. He felt that making a tackle for loss on Leonard Fournette during the LSU game was one of his breakthrough moments. Additionally, Brantley said that winning the Outback Bowl was a great highlight from this year, as the team really came together and bonded.

Another Defensive Player Gone

The Gators had one of the best defenses in the country this season. However, it appears Florida will have to hold hope in their young talent, as Brantley is the 8th defensive player to enter the draft. Jalen (Teez) Tabor, Quincy Wilson, Alex Anzalone, Jarrad Davis, Bryan Cox, Joey Ivie, and Marcus Maye are among the others who will be entering the draft.

The first round of the NFL Draft is set for April 27th at 8 PM on ESPN.