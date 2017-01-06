Jacksonville Jaguars Still Searching for New Head Coach

As the NFL heads into Wild Card Weekend, there are several teams on the lookout for a new head coach. Five teams fired their head coaches this season including Rams head coach Jeff Fisher, Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley, Bills head coach Rex Ryan, Chargers head coach Mike

McCoy, and 49ers head coach Chip Kelley. Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak also just announced his retirement.

With all these teams in search for a new head coach, the Jacksonville Jaguars have already interviewed potential coaches and have more interviews scheduled this weekend. The Jaguars desperately need a new head coach as they have only had 14 wins in the past four seasons under Gus Bradley.

Past Interviews

The Jaguars have already interviewed former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith, and interim head coach Doug Marrone.

2017 head coach tracker is now LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/QYqqx3YKRX pic.twitter.com/0VahKjRQ3o — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 6, 2017

Upcoming Interviews

Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Dave Caldwell will be meet with Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. It’s imperative for the Jaguars to meet with Shanahan and McDaniels this weekend because both the Falcons and the Patriots are on a playoff bye. Once this week ends, the Jaguars will not be able to talk to either team until after they are eliminated from the playoffs.

There have also been reports that the Jaguars were planning on interviewing Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn.

The Jaguars are desperate for a new head coach who can reinvent their team. Jacksonville is looking at several offensive coordinators to improve the weakest part of their team: the offense. An offensive coordinator is exactly what Blake Bortles needs to improve his career.