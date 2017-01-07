NFC Wild Card Preview: Green Bay Packers Set to Host Giants

The New York Giants are finally heading to the playoffs. It will be their first trip back since their 2011 Super Bowl victory against the 18-1 Patriots. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, who look to continue their six-game win streak., stand in their way.

Rough Road Ahead?

The Giants managed to tie with the Atlanta Falcons for the second-best record in the NFC, but due to playing in the same division as the Cowboys they are stuck with the No. 5 seed. They will now have to face the Packers in Lambeau Field, a difficult task for any team.

The last two times these teams have met in the playoffs, the Giants beat the Packers and then went on to win the Super Bowl.

One of the main stories this week was the Giants’ wide receivers appearing on a boat in a photo taken in Miami. The controversy was due to the picture being taken the day after the Giants beat the Redskins. To some, this was seen as a poor use of an off day the week before a playoff game.

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giants pic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT — Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

A rumor is that the reason for the Miami trip was because the wide receivers were celebrating the fact that they’ll be facing a Packers secondary that is largely injured. When asked about the photo, Odell Beckham Jr avoided answering any questions until another time. Green Bay’s defense was already beat up, but in Week 17 the team lost three more players.

Sunday’s game is set to begin at 4:40 from Lambeau Field and can be seen on FOX. The winner of the game will play either the Falcons or the Cowboys on January 14, depending on seeding.