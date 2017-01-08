Gator Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 5 Gamecocks

The Florida Gator’s women’s basketball team (9-7, 0-3 SEC) lost its third connective SEC matchup to the No. 5 South Carolina Gamecocks (13-1, 3-0 SEC) Sunday afternoon at Exactech Arena in the Stephen C. O’ Connell Center with the final score of 81-62.

In the first quarter, the Gators kept it a close 21-19, but in the second quarter the Gamecocks showed no mercy. The Gamecocks did not shoot lights out, but well enough. They went 8-of-17 overall, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc and 7-0f-11 from the free throw line pushing their lead to 47-24 at the half.

Within that 10-minute second quarter, Florida’s three primary players—Ronni Williams, Haley Lorenzen, and Tyshara Fleming—each each picked up three fouls as the Gators went to the locker room.

The Gators did make a comeback in the third quarter, but they continued to struggle defensively against the Gamecocks stronger, faster, and taller players. With the Gamecocks competitive edge, the Gators couldn’t keep up, resulting in another SEC loss.

Final If only for that second quarter … Gators tied SC the other 3 quarters of the game pic.twitter.com/3vuMrrHui3 — Gator WBasketball (@GatorsWBK) January 8, 2017

Even with the loss, it was still a great game for a few members on the team individually. Forward Haley Lorenzen tops the 700- career point mark and also hit double figures this game by scoring 15 points for the sixth straight game.

Oh YES SHE DID!!! and she tops the 700-career mark with that trey! pic.twitter.com/DEaFat218K — Gator WBasketball (@GatorsWBK) January 8, 2017

Leading the way for the Gators was guard Delicia Washington with 18 points.

Head Coach Amanda Butler was very disappointed with the loss, but says the team improved a lot this game. Butler says the team still needs to improve on reducing fouls and building a stronger defense.

Fleming, Lorenzen … and now Washington each w/ 4 fouls and there's 7:04 remaining in 3Q — Gator WBasketball (@GatorsWBK) January 8, 2017

Forward Haley Lorenzen hopes the team will improve defensively as she learns how to reduce defensive fouls.

Washington hopes the team remains positive and knows that they all fought hard against a great team.

Coming Up for the Gators

Next, the Florida Gators take on Mississippi State in Starkville on Thursday, January 12. You can listen to the game on ESPN Gainesville 98. 1 FM/ 850 AM.