Gator Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 5 Gamecocks

Kaitlin Alexander January 8, 2017 College Basketball, Feature Sports News, Gator Women's Basketball, SEC 31 Views

The Florida Gator’s women’s basketball team (9-7, 0-3 SEC) lost its third connective SEC matchup to the No. 5 South Carolina Gamecocks (13-1, 3-0 SEC) Sunday afternoon at Exactech Arena in the Stephen C. O’ Connell Center with the final score of  81-62.

In the first quarter, the Gators kept it a close 21-19, but in the second quarter the Gamecocks showed no mercy. The Gamecocks  did not shoot lights out, but well enough. They went 8-of-17 overall, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc and 7-0f-11 from the free throw line pushing their lead to 47-24 at the half.

Within that 10-minute second quarter, Florida’s three primary players—Ronni Williams, Haley Lorenzen, and Tyshara Fleming—each each picked up three fouls as the Gators went to the locker room.

The Gators did make a comeback in the third quarter, but they continued to struggle defensively against the Gamecocks stronger, faster, and taller players. With the Gamecocks competitive edge, the Gators couldn’t keep up, resulting in another SEC loss.

Even with the loss, it was still a great game for a few members on the team individually. Forward Haley Lorenzen tops the 700- career point mark and also hit double figures this game by scoring 15 points for the sixth straight game.

Leading the way for the Gators was guard Delicia Washington with 18 points.

Head Coach Amanda Butler was very disappointed with the loss, but says the team improved a lot this game. Butler says the team still needs to improve on reducing fouls and building a stronger defense.

Forward Haley Lorenzen hopes the team will improve defensively as she learns how to reduce defensive fouls. 

Washington hopes the team remains positive and knows that they all fought hard against a great team.

Coming Up for the Gators

Next, the Florida Gators take on Mississippi State in Starkville on Thursday, January 12. You can listen to the game on ESPN Gainesville 98. 1 FM/ 850 AM.

