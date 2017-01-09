Home / Feature Sports News / Gator Gymnastics Starts Season With a Win
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Florida Gators gymnastics team started off its season with a bang, beating North Carolina State Sunday afternoon with a 197.10 total, the second highest total in the program’s 45 year history.

MEET SUMMARY: Florida took each of the meet titles. Sophomore Alicia Boren placed a 9.95 on vault, the meet’s highest score on any event. She also scored 9.925 to win the balance beam event, making it a great day for the spunky sophomore. Junior captains Kennedy Baker and Alex McMurtry both tied for a win on floor exercise, scoring a 9.925. Kennedy Baker led the Gators winning the all-around title, finishing the day with 39.50 score. Boren was a close second, finishing with 39.475.

FRESHMAN LEAVING THEIR MARK: It was not just the junior captains or sophomore Alicia Boren that contributed to this Gator win. Freshman newcomer Amelia Hundley’s meet total of 39.375 is the second highest by any freshman in a season opener. After the meet when asked how her first competition went as a Gator, she said it was an awesome feeling.

“It felt amazing; I’ve always dreamed of this moment so just being with the team and competing and yelling for one another – I loved every minute of it,” Hundley said.

NEXT UP: The Gators will open home and SEC meets this Friday where they will take on Kentucky in the brand new Exactech Arena. The meet will be an “orange out” due to Kentucky’s blue and white colors. Meet time is scheduled for 6:45.

