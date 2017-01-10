Giants Call on Odell Beckham Jr. to Make Changes

On the field, Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most watched players in the NFL–and with good reason. The Giants receiver led his team in receiving yards this season with 1,367. With 60 points from 10 touchdowns, Beckham leads the team in scoring as well.

But despite being one of the team’s best players, Beckham has anger issues–and the Giants want it to be fixed.

Following Sunday’s 38-13 playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, reports surfaced that Beckham allegedly punched a hole in the wall. It hasn’t been confirmed if it was Beckham, but the accusation appears to be the last straw for the team.

On Monday, GM Jerry Reese said that now is the time for Odell Beckham Jr. to become a better player in more ways than what he puts on the board.

The Problem

So, what is the problem? His quick-to-anger temperament gets Odell Beckham into a lot of trouble.

Within the past season the wide receiver has been under a lot of scrutiny. Odell Beckham’s problems can be traced back to 2015’s Week 15 loss to the Panthers. Then-Panther Josh Norman and Beckham repeatedly went back and forth at each other. The Giants receiver was not ejected, but drew four penalties. The NFL handed Beckham a one-game suspension, a decision that angered many Giants’ fans.

Since then, Beckham has been the topic of a number of anger management issues this season. In Week 4’s 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Beckham faced an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The flag came as a result of Beckham taunting Viking cornerback Xavier Rhodes after being pushed out of bounds.

Odell Beckham faced another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Week 6 for taking off his helmet in celebration of a touchdown.

And, though it didn’t hurt him on the field, who could forget his infamous fight with the kicking net earlier this season.

It’s okay, though. The receiver quickly made his amends with the net two weeks later.

Odell Beckham Jr hugs and makes up with the kicking net pic.twitter.com/qgSdD5vCWV — The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) October 10, 2016

Looking Forward

With the way Odell Beckham Jr. has been playing since his entrance into the NFL three years ago, there’s no doubt that Giants want him constantly on the field. The receiver has led the Giants in receiving yards throughout all three years he has been in the NFL. In 2014 he led with 1,305 yards, 91 receptions and 12 touchdowns. He upped his game in the 2015 season with 1,450 yards off of 96 catches and 13 touchdowns.

This past season, Beckham recorded for 101 receptions, 10 touchdowns, and 1,367 yards.

So, while growing up is a big component is something that Jerry Reese says Beckham needs to do, he also notes that it’s not a process he has to go through on his own.

And for the sake of their team and himself as a player, growing up is probably one of the best things Odell Beckham can do for the next season.