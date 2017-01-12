Home / Breaking News / Carl Edwards Unexpectedly Leaves NASCAR
Jan 11, 2017; Huntersville, NC, USA; NASCAR driver Carl Edwards announces his retirement during a press conference at Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 11, 2017; Huntersville, NC, USA; NASCAR driver Carl Edwards announces his retirement during a press conference at Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Carl Edwards Unexpectedly Leaves NASCAR

Kayla Hudson January 12, 2017 Breaking News, Feature Sports News, NASCAR 3 Views

It was announced in a press conference on Wednesday that Carl Edwards would be stepping away from NASCAR.

The announcement came as a shock to most. Despite being healthy and possibly at the peak of his career, Edwards has decided that his full-time career in racing is finished.

In the press conference, he explained many reasons why he felt that now is the right time to leave the sport he loves. One of those reasons is that he could walk away satisfied with his career. In 445 career starts, he won 28 races including three in 2016. In 2007, he won the NASCAR Busch Series championship and came close to winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series in 2011, but fell short when he lost a tiebreaker to Tony Stewart. Just last year, he qualified for the chase, but was caught up in a crash in the final race.

Edwards was adamant that his health is not an issue, but he would rather step away now while he is in good condition. With the recent concussion issues that have plagued Dale Earnhardt Jr., Edwards realizes the risks that come with race car driving.

During most of his career, Edwards raced for Rousch Fenway Racing beginning in 2005. For the last two years, he raced for Joe Gibbs Racing. With one year left in his contract he has stated that the decision was not based on any contract negotiations or disagreements with NASCAR. He has strayed from referring to his departure as “retirement,” although he has no plans to return full-time. If he comes back in any way, he said it would be with Coach Gibbs because he has the best team.

Edwards leaves NASCAR with a great reputation as someone that was always genuine. Every win he finished with a back flip as he got out of his race car. Carl Edwards will leave a lasting impression on the history of racing.

Tags

About Kayla Hudson

Check Also

usatsi_9694711_168381752_lowres

Jimmie Johnson Joins Elite Company With 7th NASCAR Championship

Although it was not glamorous, Jimmie Johnson now joins NASCAR’s greatest with his seventh championship …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties