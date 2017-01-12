Los Angeles: New Home of the Chargers

The San Diego Chargers are officially moving to Los Angeles to become the Los Angeles Chargers. After much debate, the Chargers made the news official earlier today.

Chargers to Relocate to Los Angeles News Release: https://t.co/mZrHOaG53y pic.twitter.com/9Xrt8rYpmc — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

Reasons for the Move

Qualcomm Stadium Qualcomm is past its prime, especially when compared to other stadiums around the league. The stadium was opened in 1967 as the home of the now-former San Diego Chargers. In its better days, the stadium hosted three Super Bowls in 1988, 1998, and 2003. The number of new stadiums around the NFL, like the Cowboy’s stadium in Dallas and the stadium being built in Atlanta, truly make Qualcomm seem out of date.

Time for a Re-brand Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos said in an interview with ESPN “I’m looking forward, not backwards”, in regards to the Chargers move. The Chargers have been suck in mediocrity for the past few years. They have not made the playoffs since 2013, and have not made a big free agent signing in many seasons. The owners of the Chargers hope this will bring new life into the team and propel them to success in the near future.



Fans Reaction

Loyalties run deep in sports, and fans are passionate. San Diego fans are no different. Many fans are not happy about the team’s departure from San Diego.

A few fans have dropped off gear in front of #Chargers Park. pic.twitter.com/4zCqEBJWzS — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) January 12, 2017

Although some fans are hurt by the move, many of the players see the move as a positive. The move is a chance to start fresh in San Diego.

LA chargers does not change our main goal and thats winning. LA let's make this year great. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #LaLaLand — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) January 12, 2017

I want to say thanks to the city of #SanDiego for showing us love. Today we start a new chapter in #LosAngeles Hey #LA ⌚👞👔💼 #Chargers — Joshua Perry (JEP53) (@RIP_JEP) January 12, 2017

New Stadium

For the next two years the Chargers will be using the LA Galaxy’s StubHub Stadium as their home. This stadium only holds 30,000 fans and will be the smallest in the NFL. After the two years, both the Chargers and Rams will move into City of Champions Stadium.

Remembering the Time in San Diego

Many great players have passed through San Diego. From LaDainian Tomlinson, to Kellen Winslow, to the University of Florida’s very own Wes Chandler.

Wes says he is devastated to see the team leave San Diego. He and other Charger teammates plead with fans to try to get a new stadium in San Diego after 16 years of trying. In the end though, their efforts were not enough and the Chargers elected to move.

The football history in San Diego will never be forgotten. Although the team may be gone now, many will look back and say they were proud to be San Diego Chargers.