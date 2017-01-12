Home / Feature Sports News / Magic Drop Fourth In A Row
Jan 6, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel talks with Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 6, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel talks with Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Drop Fourth In A Row

Andres Jimenez January 12, 2017 Feature Sports News, NBA, Orlando Magic 3 Views

The Orlando Magic dropped their fourth game in a row after being defeated by the Los Angeles Clippers 105-96.

Center Nikola Vucevic stood out and led the team in assists with four and in rebounds with 12. Forward Aaron Gordon also had an impressive night, leading the team with a career high 28 points.

Despite Gordon’s and Vucevic’s performance , it wasn’t enough for the Magic to come out with a win.

Aaron Gordon bounced back from a poor performance in the previous game against the Los Angeles Lakers after only scoring two points.

Frank Vogel mentions how great Gordon has been doing along with what he liked and disliked in the game against the Clippers.

The Magic are now 16-24 for the season and have started the new year on the wrong foot, winning only one of the five games they’ve played this year. Their only win of the year has been against the New York Knicks where guard Jodie Meeks led the team in points with 23 with Aaron Gordon behind him scoring 22 points.

The Magic will look to bounce back when they next face the Portland Trailblazers on the road. The game is scheduled to be on January 13th at 10PM eastern time.

Tags

About Andres Jimenez

Check Also

usatsi_9799262_168381752_lowres

NBA Preview: Magic Visit the Clippers

It’s not going to be easy, but it can be done. The Orlando Magic have …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties