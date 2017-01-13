Gator Women’s Basketball Falls to No.4 Mississippi State

The Gator women’s basketball team is still searching for their first win in SEC play. Thursday night the Gators fell to the No.4 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkeville, MS with a final score of 49-82. The Bulldogs are one of two women’s hoops teams in the country to still remain undefeated, the other being the UConn. Mississippi State had an early 14-0 run in the first quarter to take a lead of 20-5 and it just kept spreading.

In the second quarter the Gators scored the first five points with the first 2 from Ronni Williams and then a three from Dyandria Anderson. The closest the Gators got was a trail of 10 points with 24-14 and then the Bulldogs closed with a 24-8 run and were 48-22 at halftime.

The Gators then never caught back up.

Delicia Washington lead the Gators in points with 17 and Ronni Williams followed with 11.

The Gators are now 0-5 in Conference play and have a 9-8 overall record.

Head coach Amanda Butler knew that playing the Bulldogs was going to be tough but still hoped for the Gators to come and fight.

Up next the Gators return home to play the Texas A&M Aggies at 1 PM.

Live coverage is available on ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM and 850 AM. The game will be aired on the SEC Network.