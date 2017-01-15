Florida Women’s Basketball Falls to Texas A&M

The Florida Gator women’s basketball team (9-9, 0-5 SEC) added another loss to their conference record and still search for their first win in the SEC. The Gators fell to the Texas A&M Aggies (14-4, 4-1 SEC) Sunday afternoon in Gainesville with a final score of 67-59.

The Gators started off with a different lineup than usual. Florida started with Ronni Williams, Haley Lorenzen, Delicia Washington, Dyandria Anderson, and Brooke Copeland.

In the first quarter the Gators kept it close at 26-24 with the Aggies leading. Three Gators had six points on the board.

In the second quarter the Gators showed a lot of hustle and led at 36-35 at half time. The Gators even had their largest lead of the game in this quarter.

In the second half however is when the Gators started to let the Aggies get ahead.

Haley Lorenzen’s jumper with 6:38 left in the third quarter helped put the Gators back in it, tying the game at 40.

Then the Aggies responded with a 14-5 run over the next 5:01 minutes for a 54-45 lead.

Going into the fourth quarter Florida was within seven points. Ronni Williams scored the first points for the Gators and cut the lead down to five points with 8:44 left and the score being 54-49.

TAMU then responded with their largest lead with 15 points and had a 12-2 run with 2:37 to go.

Head Florida basketball coach Amanda Butler says that the defensive and offensive rebound efforts are really what hurt the team’s chance of winning on Sunday.

Florida was led by senior Ronni Williams with 24 points and six rebounds. Williams was also 11-of-19 shooting. Haley Lorenzen who averages 12.4 points per game ran into some foul trouble and was only able to contribute to seven total points. Guard Dyandria Anderson helped the Gators out with ten total points and six total rebounds.

Texas A&M had three players in the double figures including guard Danni Williams who is the SEC leading scorer and added 25 total points for the Aggies.

Florida’s Williams was aware how good of a player TAMU’s Williams was and knew that she was a threat.

The Gators go into a bye-week and will travel to Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday January 22.