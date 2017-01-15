Florida Women’s Basketball hosts Texas A&M

The Florida women’s basketball team hopes to earn their first win in the SEC Sunday afternoon at home. After a big loss in Starkville against Mississippi State 49-82 the Gators will host the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Aggies lead the series 1-4, but Florida won the last meeting against the Aggies 83-81 in Gainesville. Last season 48 of the points were scored by Gators will play Sunday afternoon.

Texas A&M’s top contributors include Danni Williams who averages 17.8 points per game, Anriel Howard with 11.5 rebounds per game, and Curtyce Knox who averages 9.9 assists per game. Another one to look out for is Khalif Hillsman who is a 63.5% field goal shooter.

The probable starters for the Aggies include F/G Jasmine Lumpkin, C Khalif Hillman, G Curtyce Knox, and G Danni Williams.

For the Orange and Blue the probable starters for Sunday include F Haley Lorenzen, F Ronni Williams, C Tyshara Fleming, G Delicia Washington, and G Dyandria Anderson.

The always fun who-can-make-half-court-shot first game! Shoot around is a wrap! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/t8UvowtvlN — Gator WBasketball (@GatorsWBK) January 15, 2017

This is one of two meetings in the regular season the Gators will have against Texas A&M with the next one being in College Station on February 2nd.

The Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies will face off in the Exactech Arena at the O’Connell Center Sunday at 1 PM. The game will be aired on ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM and 850 AM WRUF. It will be televised on the SEC Network.