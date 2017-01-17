Gator football received a plethora of talent for 2017 Spring football, among them five new mid-year football players. All are freshmen and are officially enrolled at the University of Florida.

Spring 2017 Mid-Year Enrolled Players:

Kyree Campbell: Defensive Lineman (Woodbridge, Va./Wyoming Seminary Upper School)

Kyree Campbell finished his senior year of high school at Woodbridge High School, the same high school that produced Alabama tackle Da’Shawn and 1980s Gator Tony Lilly. He successfully finished his senior season with 62 tackles, eight sacks, four pass deflections, two interceptions and three blocked kicks. Campbell played in the 2016 Offense-Defense All American Bowl. In 2015, Campbell was named to the Virginia 6A all-state first team as a senior. As just a sophomore in high school, Campbell posted 12.5 sacks, leading the Freedom Eagles to the playoffs for their first time in school history. Before signing for Wyoming Seminary College Prep in 2016, Campbell attended Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Kemore Gamble: Tight End (Miami/Miami Southridge )

Keymore Gamble is a 6’4, 216 pound athlete from Miami Florida. Gamble received offers from Florida, Cincinnati, Louisville, Miami, Temple, West Virginia and Wisconsin. In high school, Gamble helped bring the Spartans to the 2016 FHSAA Class 8A State Championship. Southridge started off the season 2-2, but won nine games in a row towards the state championship. In 2016, Gamble participated in the Opening Miami. He traveled with a 7-on-7 all-star football squad called WarZone and went to the Pylon 7 verse 7 National in Dallas the same summer. In 2015, Gamble notched 15 receptions for 184 yards and five touchdowns.

James Houston: Linebacker (Fort Lauderdale/American Heritage)

James Houston is a 6’1 225 pound man who suffered an ACL injury that prevented him from playing his senior year of high school. His junior year of high school, he successfully made 37 tackles. Of those 37 tackles, 20 were solo. In the same season, he also made a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

Kadarius Toney: Athlete (Eight Mile, Ala./Blount)

Kadarius Toney standing at 6’1 and weighing 180 pounds is an athlete from Blount and a 3-star recruit. Toney helped the Tornadoes makes the semi-finals in the 2016 FHSAA Class 4a State Championship and finish off the season with a 9-4 record.

Receiving offers from all of the following schools, Toney still chose Florida:

Florida

Alabama

Coastal Carolina

South Alabama

Georgia Tech

South Carolina

Tulane

South Florida

Wake Forest

Toney said where he sees himself this upcoming season.

“They already told me from the meeting, saying I was going to play everything,” Toney said. “I’ve got a mindset to where anything will work for me. I’m not really too big on just one position.”

Kadeem Telfort: Offensive Lineman (Miami, Fla./Booker T. Washington)

Kadeem Telfort stands 6’7 weighing 300 pounds and received offers from Florida, Auburn, Kentucky, Lousiville, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, South Florida, Syracuse, USC, and West Virginia. Telfort finished his senior season2,894 yards, 32 touchdown passes, and ran 894 yards for 15 touchdowns. During Telfort’s last two seasons, he helped blount to a 20-5 record. He played in the 2016 AL.com Super All-State team, the 2016 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. Of the 2016 AL.com All-Coastal Alabama team, he was named Offensive MVP. In his junior year of high school, he was selected to the AL.com Coastal Alabama first team and Class 6A All-State second team.

Freshmen Players’ Importance

Throughout Jim McElwain’s first two seasons, freshman have continued to play an important roll. McElwain continues to recruit freshman and sees the potential in them.

