Home / Feature Sports News / New York Islanders Fire Head Coach Jack Capuano
Dec 23, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Islanders head coach Jack Capuano looks on coaches against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Islanders head coach Jack Capuano looks on coaches against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Islanders Fire Head Coach Jack Capuano

Chelsea Pincus January 17, 2017 Feature Sports News, NHL 9 Views

On Tuesday, the New York Islanders fired seventh-year head coach Jack Capuano. Doug Weight is now the interim head coach, moving up from his previous position of assistant coach and assistant general manager. Grateful for his time with the New York Islanders, Capuano said, “it’s an honor to have served this historic franchise and its passionate fans...”

What Prompted This Decision?

After a disappointing first half of the season (17-17-8 record, 8th in the Metropolitan division), Islanders’ general manager Garth Snow decided to put his team into new hands. Snow, who’s worked alongside Capuano since 2010, explains that this decision was for organizational purposes. “Team performance is 100 percent on me,” Snow admits, highlighting that Capuano is not the only cause for the Islanders’ poor performance this season. Capuano did lead his team to the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, despite the fact that they never made it further than the second round. 

What Does This Mean for The Future?

The Islanders have struggled in the recent years overall. Last year marked the first time in 23 years that the Islanders finally won a playoff series. That being said, there were higher expectations  this season, which leaves fans even more disappointed with their team’s performance. So where do they go from here? Ironically, Capuano was officially fired just a day after leading his team to a 4-0 victory against the Boston Bruins. Despite the big win, it is only the second  Islanders ‘W’ this month. With a new head coach, the Islanders hope to finish strong. The team faces the Dallas Stars at the Barclays Center on Thursday. 

Tags

About Chelsea Pincus

Check Also

Apr 24, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) is congratulated by Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) after the Islanders defeated the Panthers in game six of the first round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Barclays Center. The Islanders defeated the Panthers 2-1 to win the series four games to two. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Panthers Eliminated From Stanley Cup Playoffs

After their most successful regular season in franchise history, the Florida Panthers’ season came to …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties