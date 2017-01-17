Home / College Basketball / Preview: No. 5 Kentucky vs. Mississippi State
Jan 14, 2017; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari talks with forward Edrice Bam Adebayo (3) and forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) during the game against the Auburn Tigers in the second half at Rupp Arena. Kentucky defeated Auburn 92-72. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 14, 2017; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari talks with forward Edrice Bam Adebayo (3) and forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) during the game against the Auburn Tigers in the second half at Rupp Arena. Kentucky defeated Auburn 92-72. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Preview: No. 5 Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Alexis Geffin January 17, 2017 College Basketball, Feature Sports News, SEC 6 Views

Two of the hottest teams in the SEC are going head-to-head Tuesday night when No. 5 Kentucky travels to Starkville to face Mississippi State in Humphrey Coliseum.

Despite the youth on both teams, the Wildcats and the Bulldogs are two of the most impressive teams in the Southeastern Conference. Kentucky is 15-2 overall and sits atop the SEC with a 5-0 record after a 92-72 home victory over Auburn on Saturday.

Head coach John Calipari is in his eighth year at Kentucky and owns a 232-49 ledger.

Streaking Bulldogs

Mississippi state has been on a roll. The Bulldogs have been cohesive, winning six of their last seven games. They are 3-1 in league play and earned an important eight-point win over Texas A&M on Saturday. Ben Howland’s team enters the competition riding a three-game winning streak.

Sophomore guard Quinndary Weatherspoon is fourth in the SEC and leads Mississippi State with an average of 17.9 points per game. Weatherspoon has been influential from behind the arc, shooting 47 percent. In Saturday’s competition against Texas A&M, he scored all 13 of his points in the second half to aid the Bulldogs in their 67-59 come-from-behind win.

In The Blue Corner

Kentucky is led by sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe who averages 15.4 points per game. Malik Monk joins Briscoe in the starting lineup scoring 21.8 points per game and De’Aaron Fox adds 16.5 points.

This will be the 104th all-time meeting between the Cats and the Bulldogs. Kentucky leads the all-time series 93-20 and has won nine straight.

Tip off is set for 6 p.m.

Tags

About Alexis Geffin

Check Also

Mar 21, 2015; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers head coach emeritus Pat Summitt in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament against the Boise State Broncos at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball Legend Pat Summitt Dies at 64

University of Tennessee fans and basketball fans alike are mourning the loss of legendary basketball coach …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties