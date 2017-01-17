SEC Preview: Arkansas at Texas A&M

After being on the road for three of the last four games, the Texas A&M Aggies are looking to get back on track a home win over SEC rival Arkansas. Both teams are currently struggling in conference play.

As of now, the Aggies have won just one of their first eight of their SEC games, while Arkansas sits 2-3 in SEC play so far this season. The Aggies are playing no where close to the high level of play from last season, despite being ranked near the top of the conference in rebounds, field goal percentage, assists, and blocks per game.

Arkansas has put up solid numbers despite being under .500 in SEC play. Th Razorbacks are just one of four high-major teams in the nation to score 70 points in all 17 of their games this season. The last time the Razorbacks put up these numbers was in the 1994-1995 season. The team has won five of its last eight games away from home, including a 3-1 mark against SEC opponents. Statistically, Arkansas is the second highest scoring team in the SEC this season, and sits inside the top three in field-goals, free-throws, three-pointers, and assists.

The Previous Meeting

Arkansas leads the series over Texas A&M 98-55, but this will only be the seventh match-up between the two school as members of the SEC. Texas A&M was ranked in the top five nationally the last time these teams faced off, but Arkansas was able to pull off the upset at home. However, A&M did pull off a win their home game against the Razorbacks.

Key Statistics Arkansas over Texas A&M

Moses Kingsley (ARK): 18 Points, 11 Rebounds

Dusty Hannahs (ARK): 17 Points, two Rebounds, three 3-pointers made

Tyler Davis (A&M): 14 Points, eight Rebounds

The former A&M star and current member of the Washington Wizards, Danuel House Jr., finished the game with 24 points, six rebounds while hitting 8o percent of his threes.

Old SWC rivals square off at 6 PM Tuesday inside Reed Arena #12thMan #AggieHoops https://t.co/kIDqWIqkaB — Aggie Men's Hoops (@AggieMensHoops) January 16, 2017

Who and What to Watch For

Arkansas has scored double digit points off of turnovers in all 17 games this season, and is the only school in the country to have two players ranked inside the top 30 in free throw percentage. Moses Kingsley, the preseason SEC Player of the Year, is currently averaging just over 2.7 blocks a game, making him 15th in the nation in that statistic. Kingsley also leads all active SEC players with 20 double-doubles in his career. This means Texas A&M will need to limit the Razorbacks chances at the charity stripe (Aggies are 23rd nationally in fewest fouls per game), and Tyler Davis will need to hold Kingsley in check if the Aggies hope to win.

Tyler Davis will also need to spark some offense for the Aggies. Davis currently leads the SEC and is ranked 17th in the nation in field goal percentage (60.9). A&M leads the SEC in rebounding margin per game, averaging nearly seven more rebounds than the opposing team. However this won’t be easy against a guy like Kingsley. If Arkansas can continue to get to the line as effectively as they have been, then Arkansas should be able to outlast A&M on the road.

The game will be at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas and can be seen on SECN at 7 p.m.