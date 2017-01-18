Gators’ Canyon Barry Thrives Off Bench

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team has had an exciting season thus far. And while the entire team has been on a roll, there have certainly been some standout players. Canyon Barry has been just that, an electric player off the bench providing a much needed spark for this Florida team.

About Canyon Barry

Canyon Barry is a fifth-year student who transferred to Florida for his final season of eligibility. Barry graduated from the College of Charleston last summer and did not waste any time heading to Gainesville. However, basketball wasn’t the only thing that attracted him to the University of Florida. Playing at an SEC school and possibly gaining the attention of scouts was important, but Barry was also looking for a university where he could earn his master’s degree in nuclear engineering.

Breakout Star Off the Bench

While Barry has not been a starter this season, he has still managed to make a huge impact for Florida. He really made a name for himself during the game against Georgia. Coming in off the bench, he scored a season high 27 points, helping push the Gators past the Bulldogs in the second half. Barry has been lighting it up as of late and knows what he can provide for this Florida team. He was quoted as saying, “I feel good right now, I think my teammates have a lot of confidence in me and I have confidence in myself.” Barry also spoke on the seven game win streak, saying that what really matters is this next game against South Carolina.

Fun Facts

Barry is son of former NBA player Rick Barry

He is known for his underhanded (also known as “granny-style”) free throws, as was his dad

He is pursuing an MBA in nuclear engineering

What’s Next

The No. 19 Florida Gators will be facing the No. 24 South Carolina Gamecocks. Both teams have yet to lose a game in conference play. This SEC matchup is set for tonight at 6:30.