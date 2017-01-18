Home / College Basketball / Men’s Basketball Preview: Gamecocks vs Gators
Jan 11, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) moves the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. South Carolina won 70 to 60. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 11, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) moves the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. South Carolina won 70 to 60. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Men’s Basketball Preview: Gamecocks vs Gators

Ingrid Ochoa-Odon January 18, 2017 College Basketball, Feature Sports News, Gator Men's Basketball, SEC 11 Views

The Gamecocks will be facing back-to-back ranked opponents on Wednesday night for the second time this season, when they take on the Florida Gators.

South Carolina is currently ranked No. 24 while the Gators come in at No.19. The Gamecocks are two point favorites to win tonight’s matchup.

The team is 14-3 overall, 4-0 in the SEC and currently ranks eight nationally in scoring defense at 59.8 points per game. The team also ranks third nationally in field-goal percentage defense (36.4).

This is the second time this season the Gamecocks have jumped back into the AP Poll. The first time was on November 28 after posting wins over two ranked teams.

Nine of the Gamecocks’ players are averaging twelve minutes per game, and seven players are averaging at least five points per outing.

Sophomore Hassani Gravett and freshman Rakym Fleder have both been a huge contribution to the team coming off the bench for South Carolina. Gravett has led the team in points off the bench four times this season, and Felder five times.

How to Watch

Florida-South Carolina tips off from Columbus at Colonial Life Arena at 6:30 p.m. Tune in to SEC Network for television coverage.

Tags

About Ingrid Ochoa-Odon

Check Also

Jan 14, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators guard Kasey Hill (0), guard Canyon Barry (24), guard KeVaughn Allen (5), forward Devin Robinson (1) and forward Keith Stone (25) huddle up during overtime against the Georgia Bulldogs at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 80-76 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

First Ranked Match-Up of SEC Teams Features #19 Florida and #24 South Carolina

In a stat that goes to show the current state of the Southeastern conference, on …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties