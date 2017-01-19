Bagwell Heading To Cooperstown

Former Houston Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell has been selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Jeff Bagwell is 1 of 11 1B with 200 stolen bases since 1900. He has 449 HR (the other 10 have 549 HR combined). pic.twitter.com/jqXdTApAt3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 18, 2017

Bagwell will join Ivan Rodriguez and Tim Raines in the class of 2017. In Bagwell’s seventh year on the ballot, he had 86.2% of the votes. Since 2011 he hasn’t been close to the 75% of the 442 ballots required, except for in 2016 when he had 71.6% of the votes.

Jeff Bagwell's results in the HOF voting over the years: 2011: 41.7%

2012: 56%

2013: 59.6%

2014: 54.3%

2015: 55.7%

2016: 71.6%

2017: ? — Steve Grande (@AstrosGrande) January 9, 2017

Bagwell was drafted by the Boston Red Sox but was traded and began his career with the Houston Astros. Over Bagwell’s career he earned multiple awards and has filled the stat sheet with the Astros. When entering the league in 1991, he earned the National League Rookie of the Year. In 1994, he earned numerous awards such as NL MVP, Gold Glove Award, NL RBI leader, Silver Slugger Award as well as in 1997 and 1999, and was an All-Star in 1996, 1997, and 1999.

Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell had TWO seasons with at least 30 2B, 40 HR, 30 SB, & 100 BB. The other 18,917 players in history have NONE. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) January 18, 2017

An all-around performer, @astros legend Jeff Bagwell is one of 14 players to hit 400 homers and steal 200 bases. #HOF2017 pic.twitter.com/JIZYqNmCSx — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) January 18, 2017

After retiring from baseball, Bagwell went on and had short stints as a hitting coach and guest instructor with the Astros organization.

It has taken a long time for Bagwell to get inducted due to him playing during the steroid era and hitting so well. Bagwell will be inducted on July 30 along with Rodriguez and Raines at Cooperstown.