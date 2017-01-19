Home / MLB / Bagwell Heading To Cooperstown
Aug 15, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros former players Jeff Bagwell (left) and Craig Biggio (right) before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 15, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros former players Jeff Bagwell (left) and Craig Biggio (right) before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bagwell Heading To Cooperstown

Andres Jimenez January 19, 2017 MLB 11 Views

Former Houston Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell has been selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Bagwell will join Ivan Rodriguez and Tim Raines in the class of 2017. In Bagwell’s seventh year on the ballot, he had 86.2% of the votes. Since 2011 he hasn’t been close to the 75% of the 442 ballots required, except for in 2016 when he had 71.6% of the votes.

Bagwell was drafted  by the Boston Red Sox but was traded and began his career with the Houston Astros. Over Bagwell’s career he earned multiple awards and has filled the stat sheet with the Astros. When entering the league in 1991, he earned the National League Rookie of the Year. In 1994, he earned numerous awards such as NL MVP, Gold Glove Award, NL RBI leader, Silver Slugger Award as well as in 1997 and 1999, and was an All-Star in 1996, 1997, and 1999.

After retiring from baseball, Bagwell went on and had short stints as a hitting coach and guest instructor with the Astros organization.

It has taken a long time for Bagwell to get inducted due to him playing during the steroid era and hitting so well.  Bagwell will be inducted on July 30 along with Rodriguez and Raines at Cooperstown.

Tags

About Andres Jimenez

Check Also

Dec 7, 2016; National Harbor, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter speaks with the media on day three of the 2016 Baseball Winter Meetings at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB Winter Meetings Superlative Awards

The free agent class of 2017 is one of the most barren in recent years. …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties