Preview: Santa Fe Men’s Basketball Takes on Hillsborough

The Santa Fe College Saints are at home this afternoon to take on the Hillsborough College Hawks. After a close loss on Wednesday night to the Central Florida Patriots, the Saints are looking to get back in the right direction and end a two-game losing streak.

First Matchup

Back in November when the two teams met in Tampa, the Saints were able to cruise to a 73-59 win. In that game, the Saints shot just under 50 percent from the field knocking down 24 of 50 shots. The Saints were also impressive from the free throw line, shooting 87 percent.

FINAL: @cfpats defeat Santa Fe men's basketball 83-81 on a last second buzzer beater. Amazing game from both teams. #SicEmSaints — Santa Fe Saints (@SF_Athletics) January 19, 2017

The Saints are led by freshmen David Lee-Jones and sophomore Joshua Hawkins in scoring. Together, the two are averaging 27 p0ints a game. The duo will need to come together once again in order to come out on top today. However, one key difference for this match is that Hillsborough will be playing without 7 of their players. With about 6 or 7 guys eligible for the Hawks, the Saints may be in an interesting contest.

In this non-conference match up the Saints will look to improve in all areas before opening up the second round of conference play next week.

Tipoff for today’s game is 2 p.m.