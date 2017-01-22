Florida Women’s Basketball Takes on Georgia

The Florida Women’s Basketball team (9-9,0-5) is still looking for their first win in SEC play. The Gators are coming off of a bye week with no game in the middle of the week this past week. The Gators played last Sunday against Texas A&M in Gainesville falling to the Aggies with a final score of 59-67.

Florida will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Sunday. Georgia (10-8,2-3) leads the series with a record of 53-15. When Florida and Georgia played each other last season the Bulldogs won both games. Georgia is coming off of an 82-61 loss to Kentucky this past Sunday and are also coming off of a bye week.

The Bulldogs

For UGA, forward Caliya Robinson leads the Bulldogs in points with averaging 14.6 points per game. Pachis Roberts looks to also contribute a lot for the Bulldogs. The guard averages 13.5 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Those two are probable starters for the Georgia lineup, in addition to forward Mackenzie Engram, Haley Clark, and Shanea Armbrister.

The Gators

Although the Gators have been on a long losing streak, forward Ronni Williams is still on fire. Williams in the last six games added 19.8 points and 7.3 rebound per game while hitting 58.5 percent from the field. Center Tyshara Fleming has a team best of 7.8 rebounds over the last six games as well as seven points.

The probable starters for the Gators include Williams, Haley Lorenzen, Delicia Washington, Dyandria Anderson, and Brooke Copeland.

Broadcast Info

The Florida Gators will face the Georgia Bulldogs with for a 1 p.m. tip in Athens, Georgia. Live radio coverage will be provided by ESPN 98.1 and 850 WRUF and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.