Santa Fe Saints Top Hillsborough

With very few problems, the Santa Fe Saints once again cruised a to a win over the Hillsborough College Hawks. Everyone for the Saints scored in their 85-61 win, including three players who reached double digits.

What Went Well

The Saints were able to hold the Hawks to just 36 percent from the field and 59 percent from the free throw line. In addition, the Saints dictated on defense by forcing the Hawks to commit 14 turnovers for the game. After playing the Hawks in November, the Saints knew what to expect. However, with seven of their players suspended, the Saints took advantage of an altered line up and small bench.

Leading scorer for the Saints, Joshua Hawkins finished the game with 17 points and five rebounds. Hawkins had a perfect game on the stat sheet, shooting 100 percent from the field, three-point line, and free throw line. The Saints were able to get players in like Sean Flood, who do not usually get a lot of minutes, a chance to really get some game time experience. Flood came in and knocked down two three’s for the Saints and played for 20 minutes.

Check out this video of Coach Mowry talking about how key it is for players like Flood to come in and be productive:

Looking Ahead

Santa Fe head coach Chris Mowry said that going into the next game his team will have to eliminate their simple mistakes, such as turnovers and fouling. In the second half, the Hawks were 12 of 18 from the free throw line in comparison to 1 of 4 in the first half. Mowry said that one area of improvement will be for his team to be more disciplined on defense.

The Saints will begin their second round of conference play next week. They will they take on Florida State College at Jacksonville Blue Wave again. In their last meeting, the Saints came out on top beating the Blue Wave 79-66.