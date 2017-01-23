Belichick and Brady Heading to Their Seventh Super Bowl Together

No player has played in seven Super Bowls, no head coach has coached in seven Super Bowls. No player/coach combo has done it together. Until now.

You’ve heard enough about Tom Brady being drafted 199th in the 2000 NFL Draft.

You’ve heard enough about Bill Belichick being fired from the Browns and the Jets before finding a home in New England.

On Sunday night, the two of them did it again—they made it look easy.

Another blowout playoff win for the Pats, their second in a row, as New England defeated Pittsburgh 36-17 in the AFC Championship game.

Tom Brady bounced back from a two-interception Divisional Round victory over Houston by throwing for 384 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers.

Belichick is currently tied with former Dolphins coach Don Shula for the most Super Bowls coached, with six. He will own that record for himself when Super Bowl LI kicks off.

Until that game kicks off on February 5 at 6:30 p.m. from Houston, the mind games begin. And no one is better at those than Bill Belichick.

Here’s the full quote from Belichick, as he went on to say how talented his Super Bowl opponent is.

History

Let’s take a look at the previous Super Bowls that B&B have been in together:

2002: Despite being a 14-point underdog, Tom Brady won MVP as the Patriots won their first championship 20-17 against the Rams on Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired. New England led by 14 at halftime.

2004: A controversial halftime show didn’t stop Brady from winning Super Bowl MVP again, relying on Vinatieri’s right foot again after blowing an 11-point lead. Pats defeat Carolina 32-29 on a 41-yard field goal.

2005: The word “dynasty” starts swirling around after New England wins another Super Bowl by three, defeating Philadelphia 24-21. Deion Branch won MVP as Brady went 23-for-33 for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

2008: David Tyree’s circus catch prevents Brady and Belichick from a fourth championship. Giants win 17-14 on Plaxico Burress’ touchdown catch with 35 seconds remaining.

2012: Eli Manning does it again as Ahmad Bradshaw’s touchdown with 57 seconds left leads New York over New England 21-17. Brady threw only his second interception in five Super Bowls.

2015: Russell Wilson threw it on the one-yard line, and Malcolm Butler picks it off to win the Super Bowl for the Patriots 28-24 over Seattle. Brady won his third MVP, with four touchdowns.

Let’s Go Over the Notes

Brady has TRAILED in every Super Bowl he has played in, winning four of six.

All six Super Bowls have finished as three or four-point games.

If the Patriots win, Belichick also becomes the first head coach ever to win five Super Bowls. Belichick is currently tied with former Steelers coach Chuck Noll with four Super Bowl trophies. Brady, with a win, would join former 49ers and Cowboys linebacker Charles Haley as the only players to earn five Super Bowl rings.

We are in for a fun one in Houston between Tom Brady and Matt Ryan.