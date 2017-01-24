P.K. Yonge Girls Basketball Team Looks to Rebound Against Gainesville Hurricanes

The Gainesville Hurricanes (19-1) host P.K. Yonge (20-2) tonight for a non-conference game. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. and it’ll be the second time this season the two face each other. The Hurricanes and Blue Wave had a close game back in November. Gainesville took home the “W” in Game 1 with a close score of 53-49.

Gainesville With the Home Team Advantage

The Hurricanes have won nine consecutive games, with their last loss on Dec.15 against the Rock Lions. Gainesville coach David Gordon looks to keep the winning streak against P.K. Yonge despite his team’s lack of depth on the bench. While Gainesville has a lot of young players on the roster, their starting five consists of three juniors and three seniors. Gordon has high expectations for senior Kierra Patrick. He feels confident that Madison Johnson and LeLee Young’s experience as juniors will contribute to a positive performance too. The players have been successful in their ability to build team chemistry. The Hurricanes take on the Blue Wave with a mission of staying focused and playing as a team.

Willie Powers Confident in His Team

Coming off a 42-point win against the Eastside Rams Monday night, the Blue Wave girls take on the Hurricanes with confidence. Coach Willie Powers’ game plan focuses on his post players’ performance. He prefers to capitalize on getting the ball into the paint rather than gambling with the hit and miss results of 3-point shots. P.K. Yonge’s roster is unique in that some seniors have been on board since the eighth grade. Powers expects big things from his players who have had lots of experience with his game plan. The team has been able to grow together over the years and increase their overall basketball IQ. In order to get a win against the Hurricanes this season, Powers says his team needs to take care of the ball and aggressively attack the rim.