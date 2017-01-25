College Basketball Preview: Florida State vs Georgia Tech

The Florida State Seminoles will kick off a three-game road trip tonight. FSU will look to stay hot as they face three ACC opponents in a row. The Seminoles will start their trip in Atlanta against Georgia Tech.

Seminoles vs Yellow Jackets

Florida State’s road trip begins tonight against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Seminoles are coming off a rather emotional win over Louisville this past weekend. However, head coach Leonard Hamilton says he is not concerned about those emotions carrying over into tonight’s game. He feels the team is confident in who they are and will be ready to go. Though Georgia Tech is not ranked, they did beat UNC by double digits. If there’s one definite truth about college basketball, it’s that its unpredictability never fails to provide surprises.

Yellow Jackets to Watch

Two key players Florida State fans should look out for are junior Ben Lammers and freshman Josh Okogie. Lammers averages 3.4 blocks per game and has shown great improvement this season. Okogie has been a solid addition to the team, averaging about 14.6 points per game. However, the Yellow Jackets offense as a whole is rather poor, averaging about 67 points per game.

ACC Matchups

Not only will the Seminoles be on the road for three games in a row, they will be facing three ACC opponents. After Georgia Tech, FSU will travel to take on Syracuse and Miami (FL). The Seminoles have had no major issues with ACC teams so far, as they have gone 6-1 in conference play. Their sole loss in their conference came against the UNC Tar Heels. While UNC and FSU lead the ACC conference, Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton says the team is remaining humble.

Tonight’s game from Atlanta will tip off at 7.