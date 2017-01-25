Florida Gymnastics Prepare For Link To Pink Game

The No. 3 Florida gymnastics team will take on the No. 16 Auburn Tigers at home this Friday in the newly renovated Exactech Arena for the 2017 Link to Pink meet. This is the 11th annual edition of this meet and it is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. The Gators are coming off a 197.325-194.30 win against North Carolina and are confident going into this week’s meet.

Link to Pink

The Stephen O’Connell Center will be a sea of pink this Friday as all gymnasts will be in pink leotards and fans will be decked out in pink to support breast cancer. There will be events throughout the meet to help raise awareness for breast cancer treatment and prevention. Florida Gators head coach Jenny Rowland thinks there is going to be a very good turnout for this week’s game.

Senior Claire Boyce is hoping to continually get better after every meet, including this weeks. The Auburn Tigers are coming off a 195.800-197.100 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats last Friday. They have yet to win a meet this season, so they will be giving it their all to get a win this week. Junior Alex McMurtry is excited to see how the Gators will compete this Friday.

UF will be giving away free Link to Pink T-shirts and posters. The meet will be broadcast on the SEC Network starting at 6:30 p.m.