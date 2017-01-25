Home / High School Sports / Monte Towe’s basketball journey leads him home
Monte Towe’s basketball journey leads him home

Haleigh Singer January 25, 2017 High School Sports 17 Views

Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer Monte Towe has returned to Gainesville as the head coach of the Oak Hall boy’s basketball team.

Towe was the starting point guard on North Carolina State’s 1974 NCAA Championship team. He was then drafted to the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth round of the 1975 NBA draft.

After his retirement as a player, Towe became assistant coach under Hall of Famer Norm Sloan at North Carolina State University, and then at the University of Florida. He also served two years as head coach for Santa Fe Community College.

In 2000, Towe became the head coach at the University of  New Orleans and in 2006 he left UNO to coach again at NC State. In 2011, Towe moved once again and was named assistant coach of Middle Tennessee State University.

However, he’s now back in Gainesville coaching for Oak Hall high school. The Eagles will take on their rivals, St. Francis Catholic, on Thursday.

Billy Donovan’s son, Billy Donovan Jr., is head coach of the St. Francis Catholic boys basketball team. Towe said he is definitely looking forward to seeing what his team can do against St. Francis Catholic, who are 3-1 in their district.

The coaches will go head to head on the Oak Hall court at 7 p.m.

