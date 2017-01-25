Santa Fe High School Takes On Buchholz In Boy’s Hoops Action

THE BREAKDOWN

Santa Fe High School and Buchholz have both had pretty decent seasons in boy’s basketball. Sitting at nearly the same record, these two schools make for a perfect match up. Santa Fe is 10-8 and Buchholz is 10-9. Both teams are preparing for districts, and want to see improvement in these last regular season games.

SANTA FE

Coach Elliot Harris is focused more on execution for the offense and communication throughout the games. He wants his team to use this game as a chance to play and get better for upcoming district tournament play. He did say there is one thing to keep in mind for this game, stressing that his team has to play good defense against the Bobcats.

Moving forward, Harris isn’t worried. He wants to keep communication in play, because when Santa Fe wins games, it truly is a team effort. Harris says that this team effort is important.

The end of the season is near, and Harris wants to make sure his team is playing its best. There have been a few things that Santa Fe is focusing on during practice, and says he just wants his team to take this game and learn from it. If they use it as a chance to improve, they should be set for the district tournament in nearly two weeks.

BUCHHOLZ

Coach Bob Horodyski is coming into this game after playing a game last night, which doesn’t leave much room to relax. He says there wasn’t much time to get a game plan together for tonight’s match up. Regardless of preparation, Horodyski already knows what Santa Fe is capable of doing.

If the Bobcats keep focused, Horodyski believes his team has a pretty decent chance to play well. Horodyski also wasn’t afraid to talk about his team’s weaknesses. He discussed how they are lacking experienced players, along with a little bit of maturity. He also named probable starters for this game.

Tip off for this game will be tonight at Santa Fe High School at 7:30pm.