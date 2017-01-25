Slate of SEC Basketball Games Wednesday Night

The No. 25 Florida Gators take on the LSU Tigers tonight in Baton Rouge. Though, they are not the only SEC teams to hit the hardwood.

There are three other games tonight taking place in the SEC, one of them involving major seeding implications down the road. Alabama travels to Georgia, Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M, and Missouri takes on Mississippi State.

The only game to feature two teams with winning records is between Alabama and Georgia, fourth and sixth in the conference standings respectively.

Alabama vs. Georgia

Head coach Avery Johnson of the Crimson Tide is coaching tonight’s game not only to stay the course in the conference standings but also for something special to him. He lost both of his parents to cancer and will be wearing commemorative sneakers for the Coaches vs. Cancer cause.

With a win and a Florida loss, Alabama could jump to third in the standings. Yet, they have to beat a Georgia team that boasts an 8-2 record at home this year. Not to mention Georgia has arguably the best forward in the conference in Yante Maten. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

Missouri vs. Mississippi State

The first game of the night features Missouri and Mississippi State.

MSU is a middle of the road SEC team that needs to finish the season strong for a better seed. Missouri on the other hand is the worst team in the SEC and have not won a game since early December.

This game isn’t going to attract many eyes but if you do tune-in, watch Quinndary Weatherspoon. He is fifth in the SEC in scoring with 17.3 points per game. When he is on, he shows Steph Curry-esque skills beyond the arc. The Bulldogs and Tigers start up at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Last game on the slate is between Texas A&M and Ole Miss. Both of these teams are in the bottom half of the SEC standings.

A&M has not won a SEC road game this season. Luckily for the Aggies, the Rebels are not the cream of the crop in the conference.

Ole Miss has one thing going for them: Deandre Burnett. He is averaging 17.8 points per game, three assists and a steal per game. He started off his college career in Miami but transferred to Ole Miss during his sophomore season.

The Aggies and Rebels get going at 7:30 on ESPN2.