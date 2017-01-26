Eastside Rams vs. Deltona Pine Ridge Panthers Girls Soccer Regional Quarterfinal Preview

The Eastside Rams (16-2-1) will be playing in the Regional Quarterfinals tonight as they host the Deltona Pine Ridge Panthers (15-4).

This is the Rams second straight year in the playoffs after being in the playoffs for the first time just last year. This is the first time the Panthers will be in a playoff game since 2000.

Eastside sophomore forward Sierra Millinor is currently leading the team in goals with 33, and teammate, Isabella Quintana is standing out with 16 goals and 20 assists.

Previous Game

To get the the regional quarterfinals, the Rams won their District Championship against Lecanto 3-1 where Ally Jacob, Corrine Talham, and Millinor each scored one goal. Goalie Rachel Zumberg also stood out with nine saves for the game.

Lady Rams comeback from down one at half to win 3-1 in a physical district championship game vs Lecanto. #Champs @SunPreps @ThePrepZone pic.twitter.com/Ix0GN2rdC1 — Eastside Athletics (@rowdyehsrams) January 21, 2017

The game is tonight at 5 p.m. at Citizen’s field in Gainesville.