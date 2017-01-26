P.K. Yonge at Eastside Basketball Preview

It’s a cross town match-up as the P.K. Yonge and Eastside boys’ basketball teams face off tonight. The Rams (10-8) will host the Blue Wave (13-7) in non-district play.

There’s a definite rivalry in this game as the two teams that share turf only see each other once every year. Last season, P.K. Yonge came out on top with a 49-35 win. Rams’ head coach Herman “Pop” Williams said he hopes to return the favor tonight in their gym.

Williams said three key players have been out due to sickness and missed their game against Bradford earlier this week as well as practice yesterday. He hopes to have them back out on the floor tonight, but believes Desmond Davis, Keith Motherland and Akil Watt will be able to step up and fill those shoes.

P.K. Yonge is undefeated so far in district play. ESPN Gainesville tried to contact Blue Wave head coach Bill Blackmon but he was not available for comment.

Williams commented on the Blue Wave’s ability to shoot well and is by senior point guard Jevon Boswell. Williams said in order to come out of the game with a win, his team is going to have to really show up. They have the momentum going for them after beating out Bradford 65-55 on their senior night.

Tip off for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m