Santa Fe Softball Starts 2017 Season This Weekend

This season in junior college softball, the Santa Fe Saints hope to rebound from a disappointing 2016 season. With a whole new group of players, head coach Chris Ahern is excited for her team and their potential.

Freshmen Galore

This year’s squad is made up of 12 freshmen, who make up a majority of the roster. Ahern is expecting a lot from these newcomers as the season begins and will rely on them in different ways.

Some of the players to watch from this class include Haissette Escudero, a player that brings speed to the team and is expected to bat leadoff in the lineup. Another young player to look out for is Raelye Rouw, a versatile athlete that can play anywhere on the field and brings a great work ethic to the team. Ahern has been impressed with how the team has come together so far this year and knows they will rely on their athleticism and enthusiasm throughout the season.

Pitching Staff

The Saints pitching staff is made up of five pitchers that will alternate as starters and relievers. Last year’s returning pitchers are Autumn Green, Paola Flores and Lizzy Benson. They will be joined by freshmen Bri Morichetti and Allison Sievers.

Morichetti, a transfer from Rollins, can also bat well which will help to have a pitcher on the field that can hit the ball. Sievers is recovering from surgery, but she is expected to be cleared by the doctors soon. She should be ready to compete once the conference schedule starts. Ahern said that having a deep pitching staff comes in handy when one pitcher is not able to throw her stuff.

Conference Outlook

Santa Fe is a part of the largest conference in the state. The conference is made up of seven teams, which makes it harder to win the conference due to more competition. Each year, each team has the opportunity to be successful and it never seems to be the same team on top. Ahern explained that anyone and everyone could be a threat this season.

This year, the season will kick-off Saturday at the JUCO Kickoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida. The Saints will play three games that day. The home opener will be on Sunday. They will play a double header against the University of Puerto Rico- Carolina starting at 2 p.m.