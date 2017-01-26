Women’s Swimming and Diving Prepares for Final Regular Season Meet

The Gator women’s swimming and diving team will face Tennessee tomorrow in their first home meet of the season. The Gators are also coming off of a loss against Auburn. The team will be fueled to get another SEC win on Senior Day in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Natatorium.

Preparing for Tennessee

In their return back home, the Gators are gearing up to face a tough Tennessee team. Associate head coach Anthony Nesty said that Saturday’s meet will get the team ready for the SEC tournament. Nesty said that although the team lost their last time out, there was a lot to take away from the meet in order to keep moving forward.

One obstacle for the time being is the side’s inexperience. Nesty said that he doubts any other team in the SEC has as many freshmen as they do. They are sill learning and Saturday’s match will be another opportunity for them to grow and improve. However, in their meet against Auburn, all of the team’s individual wins were from underclassmen.

Brooke Madden 1-meter

Teya Syskakis 3-meter

Sydney Sell 200 back

Did you figure this out? #WearBlue to our home meet/Senior Day vs. Tennessee on Saturday! 🔵🔷 Leave your orange attire at home. 😉 #Gators pic.twitter.com/uA2HWFx48B — Gators Swim & Dive (@GatorsSwimDv) January 24, 2017

First Home Meet of the Season

What better homecoming for the Gators than to also celebrate Senior Day? With three seniors on the team and a meet against a quality team, the Gators have a lot to be excited about. With every other meet being on the road this season, Gator swim fans have plenty to look forward to on Saturday as well.

Nesty said that one of the biggest things the coaches wanted from the team was a sense of where the players stood. Although losing is not ideal, he thinks that after Auburn there was a good idea of what needed to be fixed.

Saturday’s meet will begin at 10 a.m.