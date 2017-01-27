Gator Gymnastics Competes For Something Bigger

On Friday night Gator fans will fill Exactech Arena not only to watch the Florida Gators take on Auburn in an SEC battle, but also to spread awareness about a very worth cause.

Link to Pink

This meet is titled Link to Pink, aimed to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer prevention and treatment. Both teams will be decked out in their pink leotards and fans are encouraged to come dressed for a pink out in the O’Connell Center. Junior Captain Alex McMurtry says tonight, her team will not be competing for themselves.

Promotions

In Exactech Arena tonight, there will be 3,000 pink t-shirts for fans to wear thanks to UF Health, making the O’Connell center truly a pink out when the meet is aired on SEC network.

Normally the team just runs out of the Gator head, but tonight they will run out of the survivor tunnel. The team will run through this tunnel with breast cancer survivors cheering them on right before the start of the meet.

Meet time is set for 6:45.