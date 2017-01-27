Home / College Football / Marcus Maye Out For Senior Bowl
Nov 12, 2016; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Marcus Maye (20) leaves the game with an apparent injury against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2016; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Marcus Maye (20) leaves the game with an apparent injury against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Maye Out For Senior Bowl

Sara Perlman January 27, 2017 College Football, Feature Sports News, Gator Football, NFL 9 Views

Marcus Maye is in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl but will not be playing in the game on Saturday.

Safety Marcus Maye suffered a broken arm in the win against South Carolina in November and missed the remainder of the season.

Maye said he will not be stepping on the field this weekend because he hasn’t trained or played in a game since his injury. 

However, that isn’t stopping Maye from talking to numerous NFL coaches at the Senior Bowl. Maye said he has had interviews with teams since he arrived in Mobile on Wednesday. 

Sep 24, 2016; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) runs the ball against Florida Gators defensive back Marcus Maye (20) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee won 38-28. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

“There’s a lot of talent out here all on one field,” Maye said. The Senior Bowl is filled with star players from all over the country who are able to step out on the field and compete against each other.

The next time Maye steps on the field will most likely be for a NFL team. But for now, the safety said he is enjoying this process and looking forward to playing again soon. 

Currently, Maye is working out and finishing his rehab at a facility in Pensacola. He said is training with other football players who are also preparing for the next level.

Tags

About Sara Perlman

Check Also

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Gators Need to Rediscover Defensive Identity to Have Shot at SEC Title

Gators Need to Rediscover Defensive Identity to Have Shot at SEC Title

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties