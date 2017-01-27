P.K. Yonge Takes Down Eastside in Boy’s Basketball City Game

P.K. Yonge point guard Byron Davis and his team were challenged by the Eastside Rams throughout the entire contest, but they were able to get the job done.

Davis came into Thursday night’s contest averaging 11 points per game but he poured in 25 points, and Will Banks attacked the rim and added nine points, shooting 5 of 7 from the free throw line as P.K. Yonge (14-7) defeated Eastside (11-9) 59-53 at home Thursday night. Jevon Boswell scored 10 points in the win as well.

Following the contest, P.K. Yonge head coach Bill Blackmon called Davis their key and a warrior.

Malik Robertson finished with 11 points to lead Eastside.

A game of runs

P.K. Yonge started the second quarter on a 6-0 run. Then, the Blue Wave strung together another tear as they scored the first eight points of the second half. Eastside trailed by 14 points but responded with a 13-2 run of their own to narrow the deficit to three to conclude the third quarter.

At the end of the quarter, Blackmon just told his guys to continue battling.

First half

The tone was set in the first half of the cross town rivalry. Just minutes into the game, P.K. Yonge guard Israel Wilcox was ejected after committing a hard foul. The fouls came in droves following the ejection as Eastside went over the foul limit moments into the second quarter.

Next on the schedule

Eastside has a few days off, then looks to bounce back from Thursday’s loss as they travel to Williston.

P.K. Yonge looks to extend its winning streak with a game Friday against a very good Hawthorne team that is on a 12 game win streak and is 20-3 on the season.