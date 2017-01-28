Kennedy Baker Earns Perfect Score and Rachel Gowey Leads the Beam As Gators Top Auburn In Gymnastics

The third ranked Florida gymnastics team used a perfect 10 score by Kennedy Baker to lead the Gators to a season best score of 197.70 that beat Auburn’s score of 196.40 on Friday night in Florida’s annual Link To Pink meet.

Here’s a look at who shined during Friday’s meet.

Rachel Gowey

What a night it was for freshman Rachel Gowey as she topped all her previous best scores; her best performance came on the balance beam where she got the highest score of the night with a 9.925, a good enough score to win the competition.

This was also the second week she competed as an All-Around performer.

Vault: 9.800

Bars: 9.875

Beam: 9.925

Floor: 9.875

Kennedy Baker

Another flawless routine came from junior Kennedy Baker during her floor exercise. During last week’s meet against North Carolina, head coach Jenny Rowland made the decision to sit out Baker to give her some rest and let others have a chance to compete, but during Friday’s meet Baker did not perform her usual all-around. But in the floor exercise, she scored a perfect 10.

The perfect 10.0 on floor exercise made it the fourth perfect mark in a Link to Pink meet as well as making it the first floor exercise for a perfect score.

Florida

The Gators are 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC and will next travel to Tuscaloosa to take on fifth ranked Alabama next Friday. Meet time is set on 8:30 p.m. at the Coleman Coliseum.