usatsi_9848069_168381752_lowres

Orlando Magic Take On The Minnesota Timberwolves

Jennifer Stehlin January 30, 2017 Feature Sports News, NBA, Orlando Magic 10 Views

The Orlando Magic are in action tonight as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is their final game of a three-game road trip. The Magic are coming off a one-point victory 114-113 against the Toronto Raptors and hope to get another win tonight. 

However, last time the Magic played the Timberwolves, victory was not in their achieved. Back in November, the Timberwolves beat the Magic at home 123-107. Magic center, Nikola Vucevic says that the Timberwolves are a good team but the Magic are looking to avenge their loss tonight.

An interesting twist for this game will be the matchup between the two starting centers, Nikola Vucevic and Karl-Anthony Towns. Vucevic has recently made history as the fourth player in Magic history and the fourth player in this NBA season to have 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in a game. Among the four players on this list is Towns. Towns is a big threat to the Magic and they will nee big nights from their front court of Vucevic, Bismack Biyombo and Serge Ibaka.

Injuries:

Magic shooting guard, Evan Fournier is listed as questionable due to a heel injury for tonight’s game. Fournier is one of the Magic’s leading scorers and has been out the past four games. 

Tip off is at 8 PM Eastern Time.

 

