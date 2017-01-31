Gators Ranked No. 3 in IWLCA Poll

The University of Florida Women’s Lacrosse team heads into the 2017 season with confidence. The team secured the No. 3 spot in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association preseason poll. Florida trails No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Maryland.

The @IWLCA Preseason Coaches' Poll is here! #FLax coming in at No. 3, & plays every team in the top-6. 🐊 Details: https://t.co/oIO6wPQprT pic.twitter.com/lLV10bJF1v — Gator Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) January 30, 2017

Picking Up Where They Left Off

The Gators are coming off of a successful 2016 season with an 18-2 record overall. Head coach Amanda O’Leary and her team dominated the BIG EAST, marking themselves as undefeated. Moving forward, Florida’s offense remains strong with five of its top six scorers from last season returning. Haley Hicklen takes over in goal after starting the second half in nearly every game last season. In 18 games, Hicklen recorded 62 saves as a Freshman. Senior Caroline Fitzgerald returns as a strong component of the defensive line. Fitzgerald was unanimously named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

1️⃣1️⃣ days! Your '17 BIG EAST Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, @FitzyCentt_! Fitzgerald's 62 starts are the most by any active Gator pic.twitter.com/auSV4KWfHy — Gator Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) January 31, 2017

High Expectations for the Gators

The women’s team is determined to be named BIG EAST champions for the third consecutive year. The Preseason Coaches’ Poll tabbed the Gators as the eventual conference champions. Named champions in the regular season and tournament titles in the last two seasons, the Gators look for the three-peat. The girls finished off their 2016 season as the No.2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. With impressive returning talent, Florida is determined to improve to the No 1. seed. The Gators aim to start off their season strong despite their first match up against No. 1 North Carolina on Feb. 11. Florida has home field advantage as the defending national champions travel to the Gator turf. The next IWLCA poll will be posted on Feb. 20 where the Gators hope to remain at the top of the ranking.