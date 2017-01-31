SOCCER PREVIEW: Santa Fe High School Girls Faces Montverde In Regional Semifinals

Santa Fe recently defeated the Villages, 3-0 to make it to their third consecutive regional semifinals. This young Raiders team holds a 20-4-1 overall record and is looking to add another digit to their win column tonight. But they have to face tough competition as they travel to Montverde.

Scouting The Opponent

Montverde Academy is loaded with talent and is very well-coached. Montverde is also the team who defeated P.K. Yonge 10 goals to none. Scoring ten goals in soccer is not an easy task to do — the Eagles have managed to score more than five goals in their last five games. Santa Fe has not faced a team of such caliber this season, but the Raiders are hopeful in their preparation.

The Raiders are Ready

Head coach Emily Shore says this team has already had successful season. This is just one more game.

The Raiders have reached the regional finals the past two seasons and will look to showcase their “underdog” mentality tonight against high-powered Montverde. Santa Fe has won four straight games coming into tonight’s match-up. The Raiders have posted a total of 10 shutouts this season compared to the Eagles’ 14 shutouts.

Which team will shut out their competition’s season?

Match time is set for 7 p.m.