Gainesville Defeats City Rival Buchholz in Boy’s Hoops Action

The Gainesville High School Hurricanes snagged a win on the road as they defeated Buchholz in Bobcat territory 66-55 Tuesday night in Gainesville. GHS is now 22-2 while Buchholz is 10-12. GHS head coach Kelly Beckham says his team is playing well as districts loom around the corner and adds the team has a tough schedule coming up this week with even more rivals to play.

Here are some highlights from the match up.

And at Santa Fe High School, the seniors were honored as they played Newberry High. Seven seniors were honored.

Here are some highlights from the evening.