Gators Swimming and Diving Prep for SEC Championship

Coming off a win from No. 20 Tennessee, the swimming and diving team is feeling pretty good. There is plenty of room for improvement with a 5-5 record. The preparations for the SEC Championship starts now. That meet is in two weeks in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Gators will also send certain swimmers to Carolina College Nike Cup in Chapel Hill, North Carolina this weekend.

Star Swimmers

To add to their enthusiasm, Chandler Bray received the SEC male freshman of the week honor and Caeleb Dressel got the SEC male swimmer of the week honor. Coach Troy certainly agrees.

After a big home win, Caeleb Dressel and Chandler Bray were rewarded with @SEC weekly honors. 🐊 STORY: https://t.co/DP9pNdgViO #Gators pic.twitter.com/iHiEz9VzbN — Gators Swim & Dive (@GatorsSwimDv) January 31, 2017

Dressel was partnered with Jack Blyzinskyi, Chandler Bray and Jan Switkowski to end with a B-cut and a season best of 1:25.83. Dressel also made first place in four of his events. He posted two B-cuts in the 200 free at 1:35.29, and in the 50 free, he put up A-cut at 19.08. That’s close to his other record. Which one? The fastest in the country, of course, at 18.73 in that event.

Bray is a breaststroke kind of guy. He offered two season best B-cut times in the 200 breast and the 100 breast. The freshman swam his first home meet as a Gator and was on Florida’s 200 medley relay A-team. His split was 24.54

Looking Ahead

Coach Troy believes his team is ready. But he says there will be one small change to their practices.

After the meet in North Carolina, the Gators will face several teams in the SEC Championship in Konxville, Tennessee starting February 14. This meet will go on till Friday the 17th.