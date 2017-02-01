Home / Feature Sports News / LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day
Jim McElwain

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Fernando Juncadella February 1, 2017 Feature Sports News, Gator Football, Recruiting 20 Views

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today!

DB Donovan Stiner

WR DaQuon Green

QB Jake Allen

DB Shawn Davis

DB Marco Wilson

Early Enrollees

  • Kyree Campbell
  • Kemore Gamble
  • James Houston
  • Kadeem Telfort
  • Kadarius Toney

