LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today!
DB Donovan Stiner
From Bellaire High School, I'm excited to welcome Donovan Stiner to the @GatorsFB family! #Swamp17 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/XdOVcQoBNG
— Jim McElwain (@CoachMcElwain) February 1, 2017
WR DaQuon Green
Feels Good To Be a Gator!🐊🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/pG6CDWA6Aj
— DaQuon Green (@iamDG7) February 1, 2017
QB Jake Allen
Officially official🐊 https://t.co/INNdPwdSJE
— Jake Allen (@Jakeallen_14) February 1, 2017
DB Shawn Davis
From Miami Southridge High School, I'm excited to welcome Shawn Davis to the @GatorsFB family! #Swamp17 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/HwMSkXTN5L
— Jim McElwain (@CoachMcElwain) February 1, 2017
DB Marco Wilson
From American Heritage High School, I'm excited to welcome Marco Wilson to the @GatorsFB family! #Swamp17 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/t7oCLk0VLc
— Jim McElwain (@CoachMcElwain) February 1, 2017
Early Enrollees
- Kyree Campbell
- Kemore Gamble
- James Houston
- Kadeem Telfort
- Kadarius Toney