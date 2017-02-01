National Signing Day: Gator Edition

Today is the day avid college football fans wait impatiently for immediately following the national championship game: National Signing Day. For Gator Nation, today means a little bit more. Losing standouts like Jalen ‘Teez’ Tabor, Quincy Wilson and Alex Anazalone, the Gators are desperately looking to reload.

Committed

Four-star recruit from American Heritage High School, TJ Slaton signed with the Gators. Slaton is listed as an offensive tackle, but it is to be believed that Coach Jim McElwain and his staff might use him on the defensive line.

Also committing to Florida earlier today was four-star defensive end Zach Carter.

With the additions of Slaton and Carter, the Gators’ future on the defensive line is looking bright.

Schedule

There are five prospects considering Florida yet to make their announcement. Here is the schedule of when you can expect them to happen.

11:35 a.m.: Four-star defensive end K’lavon Chaisson from Texas. Chaisson is considering Florida, LSU, and Texas.

12 p.m.: Four-star cornerback Christopher (C.J.) Henderson from south Florida. Henderson is considering Florida and Miami. Four-star wide receiver Brian Edwards from south Florida. Edwards is considering Florida and Miami.

12:40 p.m.: Four-star defensive end LaBryan Ray from Alabama. Ray is considering Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.