Jan 28, 2017; Lubbock, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers guard Antonio Blakeney (2) drives to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Justin Gray (5) during the SEC-Big 12 Challenge at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech defeated Louisiana State 77-64. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
SEC Preview: LSU Takes On South Carolina

Victoria Rossman February 1, 2017

The LSU Tigers will be in for a battle tonight when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks in Baton Rouge. These two teams have had quite different seasons; the Gamecocks have only lost four games, while the Tigers are currently on a seven game losing streak. LSU will look to turn things around as they face off against No. 19 South Carolina tonight.

LSU Struggles

LSU is stuck in a downward spiral, having lost the aforementioned seven games in a row. The Tigers have a record of 9-11, and are just 1-7 in the SEC. Taking on No. 19 ranked South Carolina will be no easy task. This SEC matchup is just the beginning of a tough stretch in the schedule for LSU. The Tigers will take on Texas A&M and Kentucky all within the next week.

Gamecocks Strong Defense

The Gamecock defense is a key factor in the team’s success thus far this season. They are the best in the nation when it comes to 3-point field goal defense, and rank highly in a number of other defensive stats. While their defense may be their strongest asset, their offense should not be overlooked.  Seniors Sindarius Tornwell and Duane Notice are major threats to LSU’s defense.

Who to Watch

LSU fans should look out for senior Sindarius Thornwell and sophomore PJ Dozier. Thornwell averages 19.3 points per game and has been a leader for this South Carolina team. Dozier has been averaging just short of 14 points per game, and has been a consistent player in their lineup. South Carolina fans need to keep an eye on sophomore Antonio Blakeney. Blakeney scored 23 points for the Tigers last week against Texas Tech.

Tonight’s game will be in Baton Rouge. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

